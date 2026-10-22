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Rostec Bundles MS-21 Maintenance Ecosystem to Anchor Long-Term Export Revenue

Russia

Rostec has announced a shift in the commercial strategy for the MS-21 medium-haul jet, moving beyond the sale of the airframe to the provision of a comprehensive operational ecosystem for international customers. This package includes flight crew certification, technical maintenance training, the installation of simulator infrastructure at the buyer's location, and the deployment of post-sale service networks.

MC-21-300
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dmitry Terekhov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
MC-21-300

For an airline, the airframe represents only the initial capital expenditure; long-term economic viability depends on sustained access to certified parts and trained personnel. By bundling these elements, Rostec aims to reduce the operational friction that often hinders the adoption of new regional aircraft, particularly when competing against established global manufacturers with entrenched service support.

However, the export program remains contingent on the stabilization of the production line. Rostec emphasizes that the current priority is fulfilling domestic demand, with firm contracts already signed with Russian carriers. These domestic orders secure the production load and allow the supply chain to reach the maturity required for high-rate manufacturing. Foreign deliveries are not expected to accelerate until the factory achieves this stable production tempo, linking the expansion of the export book directly to the internal commissioning and utilization of the assembly line.

The economic implication of this strategy extends beyond one-off aircraft sales. By embedding itself in the customer's maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) infrastructure, Russia seeks to generate recurring currency revenue over the decades-long service life of the MS-21, transforming the aircraft into a long-term service anchor rather than a single commodity transaction.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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