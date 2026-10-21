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Yakutia to Scale Coal Production to 54 Million Tons by 2026

Russia

Yakutia is scaling its coal production to a target of 54 million tons by the end of 2026. According to Mikhail Kirillin, acting minister of industry and geology for the region, 99% of this volume consists of coking coal, a high-value feedstock used primarily in metallurgical processes rather than for power generation.

Industrial zone with coal reserves
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Industrial zone with coal reserves

The regional production chain is currently focused on raw extraction, but the workflow will shift toward integrated processing starting in 2025. The introduction of coal preparation stages-specifically sorting and taring-is designed to bifurcate the output. High-grade coking coal will be routed toward industrial consumers and export markets, while processed fuel-grade coal will be diverted to municipal heating systems to improve the efficiency of local boiler plants and life-support infrastructure.

While large-scale deposits drive the bulk of the volume, smaller mining enterprises contribute to the regional total. These smaller operators are expected to produce more than 800,000 tons by the end of this year.

Regional head Aisen Nikolaev noted that these developments follow a period of rapid expansion, with total extraction volumes in Yakutia having increased nearly threefold over the last several years.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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