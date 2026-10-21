Russia launches domestic production of tram wheels in the Moscow region

Transportnaya Tekhnika (Transtech) has launched a serial production line in Pavlovsky Posad, Moscow Region, dedicated to manufacturing critical tramcar bogie components. The facility aims to replace imported parts within the domestic urban rail supply chain by producing high-wear elements necessary for tram maintenance and assembly.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Tram in the university campus

The project required a total investment of 190 million rubles. The Industrial Development Fund (IDF) provided 150 million rubles of this capital via a concessional loan under the "Component Products" program. According to Ekaterina Zinovyeva, Deputy Chair of the Government and Head of the Ministry of Investment of the Moscow Region, this federal funding enabled the rapid deployment of the production site.

To establish the line, Transtech modernized its machine park with new CNC turning and milling centers. These tools provide the precision required for the mechanical tolerances of tram components. The plant's nominal annual capacity is set at 2,400 units, broken down by specific output: 1,200 wheels, 600 couplings, and 600 axles.

By localizing the production of these specific nodes, the facility targets the gap in the supply of consumables and complex assemblies that experience high attrition during city operation, reducing the operational dependency of Russian transport systems on foreign imports.