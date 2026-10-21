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Russia Launches Unified Development Territory to Curb Shell Company Incentives

Russia

Companies operating within Russia's preferential economic zones-specifically the Territories of Advanced Development (TOR), the Free Port of Vladivostok (SPV), and the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation (AZRF)-invested 502.6 billion rubles into projects during 2026. This brings the cumulative total of actual investments under these regimes to 6.04 trillion rubles. However, this capital is not evenly distributed; 95% of current investment is concentrated in just five industrial sectors.

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The distribution reveals a heavy tilt toward extractive and heavy industries, where the cost of entry is highest and the scale of infrastructure is most significant. Mining and metallurgy led the flow with 186.4 billion rubles, followed by the oil, gas, and chemical industries at 147.4 billion rubles. Construction and development accounted for 70.1 billion, while energy and logistics/transport contributed 40.3 billion and 31.8 billion rubles, respectively.

To streamline the administration of these various zones, the government is introducing the Unified Territory of Advanced Development (ETOR). This new framework aims to replace the patchwork of existing regimes with a single standard for new projects in the Far East and the Arctic.

The ETOR model shifts the incentive structure to favor tangible local impact over mere registration. The minimum capital investment threshold for basic benefits is set at 100 million rubles. For large-scale projects exceeding 1 billion rubles, the standard corporate income tax incentive is replaced by a federal investment tax deduction with optimized parameters. The regime also maintains the free customs zone status.

A notable shift occurs in labor incentives. The reduced insurance contribution rate of 15% (for up to five years) is no longer a blanket benefit; it is now conditional. To qualify, employees must be officially registered as residents of the specific Russian region where the project is located and meet established wage standards. Management of these statuses will be overseen by an ETOR Supervisory Board appointed by the Russian Government.

This transition creates a two-tier system: existing residents of the TOR, SPV, and AZRF continue under their original agreements, while ETOR rules apply only to new entrants. Separate support mechanisms remain in place for International Territories of Advanced Development and projects on the Kuril Islands.

The introduction of a 100-million-ruble entry floor and the residency requirement for insurance benefits is designed to filter out shell companies. By tying tax relief to actual residency and physical capital, the state aims to ensure that incentives translate into real construction and local infrastructure development rather than accounting maneuvers.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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Russia Launches Unified Development Territory to Curb Shell Company Incentives
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