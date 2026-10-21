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Soil Drought in Rostov Region Triggers Billion-Ruble Agricultural Losses

Russia

Agricultural lands across 11 districts in Russia's Rostov region are currently facing a soil drought, with official warnings in place through October 23. The moisture deficit is primarily impacting sunflower fields in the Bokovsky, Kasharsky, Dubovsky, Krasnosulinsky, and Oktyabrsky districts, as well as specific plots in the Bagaevsky, Semikarakorsky, Milyutinsky, and Rodionovo-Nesvetaysky districts. Winter wheat crops have also been affected in the areas surrounding the Morozovsk and Zimovniki weather stations.

Комбайн убирает пшеницу в золотых лучах закатного солнца
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Комбайн убирает пшеницу в золотых лучах закатного солнца

The current shortage is part of a prolonged trend of water scarcity that has severely constrained regional output. In 2024, wheat harvests fell by 26.7% to 10.2 million tons, while sunflower production dropped by more than 32%. This instability intensified into 2025 as the drought zone expanded to 22 districts. Some farms reported sunflower yields plummeting to one-fourth or one-fifth of normal levels, contributing to a total aggregate loss for agricultural producers exceeding 7.8 billion rubles. The crisis reached a critical peak in August 2026, when soil drought covered 80% of the region's territory.

For local farmers, these production drops create a liquidity crisis, threatening their ability to cover operational overheads such as seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and field processing costs. Because the region is a key producer of grains and oilseeds, the contraction in supply creates upward pressure on the prices of processed staples, specifically flour and vegetable oil.

Meteorologists from a holding company in the Neklinovsky district attribute the conditions to a lack of precipitation paired with abnormally warm weather persisting since the spring. This trend has remained steady into late October, with temperatures in some areas reaching 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit), further depleting the soil's moisture reserves.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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