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Russia Plans 3.77 GW Pumped-Storage Network to Stabilize Far East Grid

Russia

Russia is integrating Primorsky Krai into a federal strategic expansion of the Far East's energy infrastructure with the planned construction of a 600-megawatt pumped-storage hydropower plant (PSPP). The facility is part of a broader master plan for capacity placement extending to 2042, designed to stabilize the regional grid by managing peak loads and storing excess energy.

Wave power system
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Wave power system

The Primorsky project is one of six planned stations across the Far East. Together, these installations are expected to add 3.77 gigawatts of capacity to the network, creating a distributed system of energy buffers across several federal subjects. The Russian government is currently identifying developers for these sites, with the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East naming En+, RusHydro, and Elga as potential investors.

The scale of the regional deployment varies by site, with the largest concentration of power centered in Buryatia. The Mokskaya HPP is slated for 1.2 GW, followed by the Kankunskaya HPP in Yakutia at 1 GW. Other planned capacities include the Primorsky PSPP at 600 MW, the Nizhne-Zeyskaya HPP in the Amur region at 400 MW, the Nizhne-Nimanskaya HPP in Khabarovsk Krai at 360 MW, and the Ivanovskaya HPP in Buryatia at 210 MW.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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