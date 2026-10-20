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Fertilizer Surge: Sverdlovsk Railway exports hit 21.4 million tons

Russia

The Sverdlovsk Railway transported 21.4 million tons of export goods during the first three quarters of the year, with chemical and mineral fertilizers accounting for more than half of the total volume. Export shipments now represent 24.2% of the network's total loading capacity, meaning nearly one in four tons of cargo moving through the system is destined for foreign markets.

Комбайн Acros 585 и грузовик Kamaz на поле
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Комбайн Acros 585 и грузовик Kamaz на поле

The flow of fertilizers is heavily concentrated in two markets: Brazil and China, which absorb 62.1% and 29.9% of these shipments, respectively. According to data reported by tagilcity. ru, fertilizer transport grew by 6.3% compared to the same period last year. These goods reach their destinations through a combination of maritime ports and land-based border crossings along the borders of Russia and Kazakhstan. While fertilizers dominate, the export mix also includes petroleum products and specialized containerized cargo.

The most significant shift in volume occurred within the agricultural sector. Grain exports, moved via railcars and containers, surged by 69% to reach 263,600 tons. This growth was primarily driven by railcar shipments, which climbed 71.8% to 115,700 tons. This spike suggests a rapid scaling of logistics chains through overland corridors to accommodate increased output from Ural and Siberian producers.

Regional economist Valeriy Kozlov told Pravda. Ru that this growth reflects a broader reorientation of transport flows and an adaptation of infrastructure to current economic conditions. He noted that increased containerization is a critical factor in reducing friction at border crossings, allowing for more synchronized movement across international boundaries.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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