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Russia's first full-cycle mRNA therapy production to be launched in Bashkortostan

Russia

Bashkortostan is developing the first full-cycle production infrastructure for messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies in Russia. Centered at the Bashkir State Medical University (BSMU), the project aims to localize the synthesis of high-tech treatments, specifically personalized anti-tumor vaccines, to reduce costs and increase patient access.

Science Week in Zaryadye
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Science Week in Zaryadye

The technical process relies on inducing host cells to produce specific proteins to trigger an immune response. In oncology, this involves targeting neoantigens-molecular markers unique to an individual patient's tumor. To achieve this precision, the project includes the creation of a domestic data center to aggregate genetic information from oncology patients across Russia. This standardized dataset will be used to train artificial intelligence models capable of identifying individual targets for each patient.

The transition to full-scale production in Ufa is proceeding in stages. BSMU has already integrated the diagnostic technology required for vaccine preparation. The next phase involves the transfer of the mRNA synthesis technology itself. Vladimir Gushchin, deputy director for scientific work at the Gamaleya Center, stated that the university has spent the past year mastering the diagnostic and clinical components, placing the start of production on track for next year.

Initial practical outputs include approximately 15 preparations, with two melanoma vaccines already administered to patients. The project aims to submit documentation to the Ministry of Health by mid-next year, or sooner, to secure authorization for a bladder cancer vaccine.

The move toward localized production and AI-driven antigen selection is intended to shift these therapies from exclusive federal centers to regional availability. However, this transition requires more than synthesis capacity; it necessitates a corresponding upgrade in sanitary controls and the training of specialized personnel capable of handling high-precision genetic pharmaceuticals at the regional level.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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