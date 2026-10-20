Microplastics in Western Siberian Snow Rise as Synthetic Fibers Dominate

Researchers at Tomsk State University (TSU) have completed a three-year study on microplastic levels in the snow cover of Western Siberia, finding a steady increase in synthetic particle concentrations. In 2021, the average concentration was 711 particles per square meter; by 2023, that figure rose to 1,112.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Сибирский дом

The monitoring effort utilized 23 observation stations across several Russian regions, including the Kemerovo, Tomsk, Novosibirsk, Omsk, and Tyumen oblasts, the Altai Territory, and the Khanty-Mansiysk and Yamalo-Nenets autonomous okrugs. Samples were collected annually during the period of peak snow depth.

Microplastics were detected in every single sample collected. Analysis revealed that more than 90% of these particles are fibers. Between 2022 and 2023, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) became the dominant material, accounting for more than 40% of the findings.

Because PET is a primary raw material for synthetic fabrics, plastic bottles, and containers, scientists attribute the prevalence of fibers to the use of synthetic clothing and textiles. These particles enter the environment through the wear and washing of garments, are transported by air currents, and eventually settle into the snow.

While there is currently no direct evidence that microplastic exposure causes specific human diseases, researchers point to studies documenting the negative impact of these particles on individual tissues, organs, and cellular structures.

Source: Pravda.Ru