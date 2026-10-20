Low Water Levels on Lower Tunguska River Trigger Food Rationing in Tura

In the village of Tura, located in the Evenkiya district, residents are facing rationing of basic foodstuffs and multi-hour queues. The shortages stem from a collapse in the "northern delivery"-the seasonal logistics operation critical for remote Arctic settlements-after the Lower Tunguska River dropped to levels that blocked cargo ships from reaching the village.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Empty shelves in the supermarket

The physical bottleneck at the river has translated directly into store shelves. At the "Ovoshchi-Frukty" store, limits were imposed per customer as of October 19. Buyers are restricted to 3 kilograms of potatoes (142 rubles/kg), 2 kilograms of onions (126 rubles/kg), a single head of cabbage (126 rubles/kg), one dozen eggs (160 rubles), and one liter of milk (225 rubles). As supply dwindles, prices for the remaining inventory have risen.

The failure of the river route created a gap that air transport could not fill. While a state of high alert has been in effect since September 12, the scale of aviation logistics remains a fraction of the capacity provided by river barges. Anton Narchuganov, head of the regional Agency for the Development of Northern Territories and Support of Indigenous Small-Numbered Peoples, stated that over 52 tons of cargo have been delivered by air since the alert began. These supplies are currently being partitioned between retail stores and social institutions.

Tura now remains dependent on expensive, low-capacity airlifts until the arrival of winter, when the ground freezes enough to allow the opening of "zimniki"-temporary winter roads. Until then, the village is physically isolated from bulk ground or water transport.

The failure to adapt the logistics chain has led to legal action. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case for negligence under Part 1 of Article 293 of the Russian Criminal Code against officials of the regional agency. Investigators allege that these officials failed to take necessary measures despite warnings and requests from the head of Evenkiya.

Elena Mikhailovna Romanova, an expert in regional social policy and demographics, notes that the vulnerability of these settlements is a direct result of their reliance on a limited number of logistics corridors. Without flexible mechanisms to pivot to alternative transport when rivers recede, these communities remain precarious.