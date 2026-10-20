World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Low Water Levels on Lower Tunguska River Trigger Food Rationing in Tura

Russia

In the village of Tura, located in the Evenkiya district, residents are facing rationing of basic foodstuffs and multi-hour queues. The shortages stem from a collapse in the "northern delivery"-the seasonal logistics operation critical for remote Arctic settlements-after the Lower Tunguska River dropped to levels that blocked cargo ships from reaching the village.

Empty shelves in the supermarket
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Empty shelves in the supermarket

The physical bottleneck at the river has translated directly into store shelves. At the "Ovoshchi-Frukty" store, limits were imposed per customer as of October 19. Buyers are restricted to 3 kilograms of potatoes (142 rubles/kg), 2 kilograms of onions (126 rubles/kg), a single head of cabbage (126 rubles/kg), one dozen eggs (160 rubles), and one liter of milk (225 rubles). As supply dwindles, prices for the remaining inventory have risen.

The failure of the river route created a gap that air transport could not fill. While a state of high alert has been in effect since September 12, the scale of aviation logistics remains a fraction of the capacity provided by river barges. Anton Narchuganov, head of the regional Agency for the Development of Northern Territories and Support of Indigenous Small-Numbered Peoples, stated that over 52 tons of cargo have been delivered by air since the alert began. These supplies are currently being partitioned between retail stores and social institutions.

Tura now remains dependent on expensive, low-capacity airlifts until the arrival of winter, when the ground freezes enough to allow the opening of "zimniki"-temporary winter roads. Until then, the village is physically isolated from bulk ground or water transport.

The failure to adapt the logistics chain has led to legal action. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case for negligence under Part 1 of Article 293 of the Russian Criminal Code against officials of the regional agency. Investigators allege that these officials failed to take necessary measures despite warnings and requests from the head of Evenkiya.

Elena Mikhailovna Romanova, an expert in regional social policy and demographics, notes that the vulnerability of these settlements is a direct result of their reliance on a limited number of logistics corridors. Without flexible mechanisms to pivot to alternative transport when rivers recede, these communities remain precarious.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey
Business
Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey
The German Engine: Once Unstoppable, Now Stalled
Europe
The German Engine: Once Unstoppable, Now Stalled
Popular
Starshield Restrictions Spark Row: Ukraine President Accuses U.S. of Sabotage

U.S. officials deny issuing any orders to limit the network, while Zelenskyy states the disruptions have hindered Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian weapons.

Starshield Restrictions Spark Row: Ukraine President Accuses U.S. of Sabotage
The German Engine: Once Unstoppable, Now Stalled
The German Engine: Once Unstoppable, Now Stalled
Wolves Enter Residential Areas as Habitat Loss Forces Migration
Gulf diesel disruption: Russia accelerates export restart to Turkey
Tiered Pruning Keeps Hydrangea Hedges Upright Margarita Kicherova Eating 50g of processed meat daily raises heart disease risk by 42% Alexander Artamonov Pajero 2026: The Trade-Off Between Heavier Mass and Proven Off-Road Pedigree Alex Naumov
Arctic sea ice melt season stopped lengthening after 2010
Chokeberry paste: the sugar secret that unlocked year-round health
AvtoVAZ Begins Daily Production of LADA Azimut Crossover for Russian Market
AvtoVAZ Begins Daily Production of LADA Azimut Crossover for Russian Market
Last materials
El Niño's Grip: Drought and Energy Fears Grip Costa Rica's Economy
Why 'Glamour Girl' Phlox Holds Its Form While Most Fall Over
Low Water Levels on Lower Tunguska River Trigger Food Rationing in Tura
Russia Invests Billions of Rubles to Replace Foreign Chemical Imports
Orenburg Region Digitizes Foreign Labor Pipeline to Combat Acute Shortages
Balanced Herring and Potato Salad with Uniform Dice
Garlic's Dual Play: How Raw and Sautéed Unite in a Speedy Appetizer
Indoor Tomatoes in Fall: How to Yield Fruit When Days Are Short
Schupfnudeln: Starch, Gluten, and the Speed of Integration
Tiered Pruning Keeps Hydrangea Hedges Upright
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.