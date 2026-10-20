Russia Invests Billions of Rubles to Replace Foreign Chemical Imports

Russia is establishing a polymer materials industrial cluster in the Tomsk region to reduce dependence on foreign chemical imports. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has allocated over 3 billion rubles in state investment to support more than 20 projects currently in development.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Александр Васильев is licensed under Все права защищены Industrial petrochemical complex with pipes and workshops

The funding is structured across different regulatory frameworks to target specific chemical outputs. Under Government Decree No. 208, nine projects are underway, including the production of glycolic acid, liquid single-component polyurethane adhesives, and methylparaben and propylparaben. Additional support under Decree No. 1649 targets the production of alkenyلسuccinic anhydride and polyvinylpyrrolidone. A separate stream of state contracts focuses on high-purity substances and chemical materials required for the radio-electronics industry.

The technical objective of the cluster is to synthesize complex polymer compositions that replace previously imported materials. The production roadmap prioritizes propylene block copolymers for industrial use, radio-absorbing polymers for communications and defense, and halogen-free thermoplastic elastomers designed for high-temperature and fire-resistant cable insulation.

The cluster operates as part of the "New Materials and Chemistry" national project, aiming to close gaps in the integrated chemical production chain. Seven entities currently comprise the cluster: MK-Polymer, NPK Polymer-Compound, AvangardPlastik, IHTS, Novokhim, MK-Electron, and individual entrepreneur S. A. Varlamov.

Transitioning these materials from chemical synthesis to industrial scale requires more than raw production; it necessitates the adaptation of manufacturing lines and the implementation of quality control protocols to ensure these domestic polymers perform consistently in final industrial applications.