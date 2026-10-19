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Altai Honey Production Plummets as Pesticides and Bear Raids Threaten Colonies

Russia

Beekeeping in the Altai Territory is currently caught between eroding agricultural standards, a logistics crisis, and increasing predation by wild animals. These combined pressures have resulted in a drop in honey yields and a growing risk of a decline in the region's total bee colony population.

Bee hive with bees
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Bee hive with bees

The decline in honey output stems from more than just spring frosts; it reflects a systemic breakdown between crop growers and beekeepers. Financial constraints in the agricultural sector have shifted field treatment decisions from biological necessity to minimum budget requirements. This has led to the use of cheap, uncertified pesticides. While pests have developed resistance to these chemicals, the bees remain vulnerable.

The risk is compounded by a lack of current crop maps. Small-scale beekeepers often lack the physical capacity to fully isolate their bees during the chemical spraying periods, making sanitary regulations (SanPiN) regarding isolation practically impossible to implement on the ground.

The economics of Altai beekeeping rely on "nomadic" apiaries-the continuous movement of hives to follow blooming flora. A sharp spike in fuel prices and physical shortages in remote districts have turned logistics into one of the highest overhead costs. Meanwhile, the financial return for producers has plummeted; wholesale purchase prices have dropped to 140 rubles per kilogram, a figure that fails to cover the actual cost of production, including fuel and labor.

This creates a stark disparity between low farm-gate prices and the higher costs on digital marketplaces. Furthermore, the prevalence of honey substitutes sold by large retail chains-where the risk of penalties is minimal-further undermines the viability of private apiaries.

Adding to these economic stressors is a biological trigger: a surge in bear raids on apiaries. Bears have ceased to perceive humans as a threat, treating hives as accessible food sources. A single animal visit can result in losses totaling tens or hundreds of thousands of rubles.

Protective options are limited. Electric fencing remains the only effective technical deterrent, as legislation restricts the use of hunting weapons for property protection. The primary concern now shifts to winter; there is a significant risk that bears failing to hibernate will target wintering quarters. Some producers are mitigating this by using semi-underground omshaniks-wintering pits dug more than a meter deep-to physically block animal access to the colonies.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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