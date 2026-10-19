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Tatarstan Ranks Second in Russian Science and Tech Hub Rating

Russia

Tatarstan has solidified its position as a primary hub for Russian science and technology, ranking second in the 12th annual regional development rating. The republic earned 73.20 points, an increase from its 70.60 score last year. Moscow leads the ranking with 82.54 points, while Saint Petersburg follows in third place with 70.17.

Innovation cluster
Photo: Mos.ru by Photo: press service of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of Moscow, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Innovation cluster

The rating evaluates a region's technological potential through 19 criteria divided into four functional blocks: human resources (the availability of qualified scientists), material and technical infrastructure (laboratories and technoparks), the scale of research and development, and operational efficiency, which measures the ability to integrate theoretical research into industrial production.

This methodology emphasizes the capacity to commercialize science. Consequently, the top ten regions-which include the Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Sverdlovsk, Tula, and Novosibirsk regions, as well as the Perm Territory-account for 69% of all innovative goods, works, and services shipped across Russia. The concentration of power is even tighter at the peak: the top three cities and regions-Moscow, Tatarstan, and Saint Petersburg-contribute more than 44% of the national volume of innovative products for 2025.

Nationwide, innovative activity has increased despite external constraints. The share of innovations in total shipments rose by 1.6 percentage points to 7.6%, while the total volume of innovative goods and services grew by 28% over the year.

However, these aggregates mask a deep structural divide. The average score of the ten leading regions is nearly five times higher than that of the ten lowest-performing regions, which include Ingushetia, Chechnya, Karachay-Cherkessia, the Jewish Autonomous Oblast, and the Zabaykalsky Territory. This gap reflects the inherent inertia of scientific infrastructure; building high-tech production lines and research centers requires long-term capital investment and a stable socioeconomic baseline, making rapid movement from the bottom to the top of the rankings unlikely.

To sustain its momentum, the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan, led by Rifkat Minnikhanov, is focusing on three strategic pillars: strengthening technological sovereignty through indigenous development, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, and expanding the pipeline of specialized personnel.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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