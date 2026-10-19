Lena River Bridge Foundations Reach Critical Winter Stability Threshold

Construction of the cable-stayed bridge across the Lena River has moved into the foundational stage, focusing on the installation of the pylon supports. To combat the river's strong currents, engineers have deployed two cofferdams-massive steel enclosures that create dry work zones within the riverbed. These enclosures allow drilling rigs to operate on the river floor as if they were on dry land.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Игорь Сергачев is licensed under Все права защищены Repair of the road along the river

The central pylon's cofferdam measures 46 meters in diameter and weighs approximately 4,000 tons. A second enclosure for the right pylon was positioned on the riverbed on August 21 following a three-day towing and sinking operation. Inside these structures, five drilling rigs are currently active.

The scale of the substructure is measured by the volume of bored piles. At the central pylon, 52 of the 208 required piles-each 1.5 meters in diameter and over 27 meters long-have been completed, marking 25% progress. At the right pylon (Support No. 10), 10 piles are in place, a minimum threshold designed to ensure the structure remains stable during the winter ice-over period. Meanwhile, on the left-bank approach, 365 of 920 piles (40%) are installed, with the foundations for 12 of the 26 supports fully completed.

Beyond the river crossing, work has begun on the connecting infrastructure. On the right bank, crews are filling the 5.5-kilometer approach road; of the 2.8 million cubic meters of soil required for the embankment, over 730,000 cubic meters have been deposited.

Once operational, the 14.5-kilometer artery-including the 4.6-kilometer bridge span-will resolve a critical seasonal bottleneck for 70% of the republic's population. For five to six months of the year, these residents currently rely on ferries or temporary ice roads to reach the western part of the region. The completed bridge will integrate the federal Lena and Kolyma highways with the Vilyuy road, creating a continuous land link between the Russian East and the coast of the Sea of Okhotsk. Projections suggest the facility will handle an annual passenger flow of 8 million people.

The project is managed under a concession agreement between the Government of Yakutia and the VIS Group. Total capital expenditures exceed 170 billion rubles, with private investment covering 47% of the cost. Under the terms of the agreement, the concessionaire is responsible for the design, construction, and operation of the bridge through 2048.