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Tatarstan Beckons Indian Pharma: A 9.5 Billion Ruble Bet on Critical Medications

Russia

India is evaluating the Republic of Tatarstan as the site for a new pharmaceutical manufacturing complex with a projected investment of 9.5 billion rubles. Disclosed during the second Russia-India "TIME" forum, the proposal focuses on producing life-saving medications-specifically oncology treatments, hormonal therapies, and antiretrovirals for HIV-alongside the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Аптекарь в белой халате тщательно распределяет таблетки по блистерам на рабочем столе.
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Аптекарь в белой халате тщательно распределяет таблетки по блистерам на рабочем столе.

Divesh Kumar, a representative of the Pharmexcil (Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India), stated that the project has an established business plan and financial model. The proposed implementation timeline spans 2027 to 2030. Potential sites for the facility include the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, Innopolis, and other industrial clusters within the region. India currently controls approximately 20% of global generic drug supplies and 50% of vaccine production; for Indian investors, Tatarstan serves as a strategic logistics hub for access to both the Russian and CIS markets.

The project addresses a critical bottleneck in the Russian pharmaceutical chain: the reliance on imported raw materials. Currently, the industry is shifting its supply lines to maintain continuity of care. Ayrat Nazmeev, deputy general director of Tatkhimfarmpreparaty, noted that his company, which manages a portfolio of roughly 130 products, has already transitioned its procurement of pharmaceutical substances from European suppliers to Indian partners.

From a systemic perspective, the localization of API synthesis and the production of complex drugs for chronic and life-threatening conditions reduces dependency on Western logistics chains. This shift is essential for ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of therapies for cancer and HIV.

The project has not yet reached a final investment decision. It remains in the coordination phase, with discussions ongoing between investors and the Government of Tatarstan regarding specific site selection and tax incentives.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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