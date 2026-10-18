Foreign Tourism in Sverdlovsk Region Jumps 44.9% as Focus Shifts to Asian Markets

Foreign tourism in the Sverdlovsk region grew by 44.9% over the past year, bringing the total number of international visitors to 87,000. This increase coincides with a shift in how the region accesses global markets, centering largely on the infrastructure of Yekaterinburg's aviation hub.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Timin Ilya, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Tourists are photographed in the temple

Koltsovo Airport handled nearly 8.4 million passengers by the end of 2025. While domestic travel remains the primary driver, the international segment is expanding four times faster, recording a 16% increase. Currently, the airport serves 38 foreign destinations, with Turkey, the UAE, Egypt, and Thailand emerging as the dominant corridors. This realignment toward friendly nations is restructuring the local tourism product, shifting focus from traditional Western markets to a new geographic axis.

A critical expansion of this axis begins October 25 with the resumption of flights to Delhi after a thirty-year hiatus. Operating three times a week, the route is designed to facilitate more than leisure travel, targeting business delegations, students, and labor migration. To capitalize on this, Sverdlovsk officials are seeking inclusion in federal promotional campaigns aimed at China and Vietnam, leveraging recent visa-free arrangements for citizens of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Regional economist Valeriy Kozlov told Pravda. Ru that the Ural region's capacity for industrial and cultural tourism is being repositioned for Asian partners. The region's offerings range from constructivist architectural landmarks and the ancient Shigir Idol to the colorful landscapes of the "Ural Mars" in Bogdanovich.

According to Alla Novoselova, commercial director of Ural Airlines, the incoming flow from these new directions will be multifaceted. To translate this transit volume into realized economic revenue, the region is now focusing on the secondary layer of the tourism chain: training specialized guides and updating navigational infrastructure to accommodate the specific requirements of Eastern visitors.