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Federal KPIs push Russian regions to prioritize buses over electric transport

Russia

The modernization of urban electric transport in Russian regions is stalling not necessarily due to a lack of capital, but because of a misalignment in administrative incentives. Current Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) used by the federal center to evaluate regional governors prioritize the procurement of buses, leaving investments in trams and trolleybuses effectively "invisible" in official performance reports.

Electric buses
Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба ГУП «Мосгортранс», https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Electric buses

At the Public Transport forum in Moscow, Valery Sherin, First Deputy Governor of the Kaliningrad Region, highlighted a disconnect between actual regional expenditure and formal reporting. He noted that while regional governments invest in electric fleets, these actions are not credited toward their performance metrics. Kaliningrad, for instance, has purchased over 30 trolleybuses in the last two years and is preparing a program to replace aging Czech-made Tatra trams with 18 new units. Despite these efforts, such investments do not move the needle on the KPIs that determine a governor's success.

The divergence in outcomes is evident when comparing the Kaliningrad and Orel regions. In Kaliningrad, a mixed investment strategy keeps electric transport operational. In contrast, the Orel region faces a systemic collapse; in some districts, tram service is projected to stop entirely by September 2026. Currently, only nine trams remain in service in Orel, while regional authorities have focused their procurement on 20 medium-class buses.

This shift toward buses is a rational response to the current incentive structure. While the federal project "Development of Public Transport" provides subsidies for trams and trolleybuses, these assets require expensive, time-consuming infrastructure work-such as repairing overhead contact networks and track beds-before new vehicles can operate. Buses, conversely, offer a faster, more legible return on investment for reporting purposes.

The result is a strategic bias toward the path of least resistance. By focusing on bus fleets, regional administrators can secure quick, measurable wins that satisfy federal auditors, even if that choice accelerates the decay of the more sustainable, long-term electric infrastructure.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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