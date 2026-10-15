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Moscow's iconic Rizhsky Market to be replaced by sail-shaped high-rise towers

Russia

The future of Moscow's Rizhsky Market has been formalized in auction documents for the comprehensive development of the territory at Prospekt Mira, plots 82-92. Visualizations included in the materials confirm that the existing trading rows near the Rizhskaya metro station will be replaced by two high-rise towers designed in the shape of sails.

Moscow markets
Photo: mos.ru by Photo: press service of the Department of Trade and Services of Moscow, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Moscow markets

The project covers a 3.21-hectare site and envisions up to 170,000 square meters of public and business real estate, including a hotel. The starting price for the auction to secure development rights is set at 155.4 million rubles; this figure represents the entry fee for an investor rather than the market value of the land itself.

While the Department of Urban Planning Policy previously suggested that a final decision would depend on detailed territory planning, the current auction-complete with approved technical and economic parameters and specific architectural renders-effectively precludes the preservation of the market in its current form.

The existing market structures are not classified as having architectural value, but their removal eliminates a specific urban function. For years, Rizhsky Market served as a primary hub for flower sales near the city center, maintaining price points accessible to a broad range of residents.

The redevelopment highlights a recurring tension within the city's program to eliminate "inefficient" real estate. As non-representative buildings are cleared, the city loses the low-cost infrastructure required for daily life, such as flower wholesalers, workshops, warehouses, and tire services. The replacement multifuctional complexes, characterized by high rental costs, typically do not accommodate these budget services, shifting the burden of basic errands to the city's periphery.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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