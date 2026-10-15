Autonomous Drones Replace Ground Transport for Sakhalin Fish Caviar

On Sakhalin Island, the logistics of transporting fish caviar from river headwaters to a fish breeding plant have shifted from the ground to the air. A drone called the Brazhnik, designed by engineer Eduard Abramov, was used to transport biological material essential for fish reproduction, bypassing the rugged terrain that typically complicates the movement of fragile cargo.

Photo: Управление ФСБ по Чукотскому АО is licensed under public domain Caviar and fish

The primary bottleneck in this environment is the topography. The region's hills and ridges act as physical shields, blocking the radio signals required for real-time manual piloting. To maintain the flow of cargo without a direct line of sight, the system was moved from remote control to autonomous navigation. The Brazhnik operates on pre-programmed coordinates, executing the entire circuit-from the plant to the collection point and back-without needing an active radio link to a human operator.

This transition removes the physical stresses inherent in the previous transport chain. Traditionally, the caviar moved via a multi-stage process involving ATVs and automobiles over approximately 35 kilometers of unpaved roads. This method took over an hour and exposed the delicate cargo to constant mechanical vibration and jarring, which risked damaging the viability of the eggs. The drone replaces this linear, ground-based slog with a direct flight path, significantly reducing transit time and eliminating road-induced trauma to the shipment.

The operation is currently a proof of concept, but the scale is intended to grow. Alexander Moskalev, CEO of the Nerest company, stated that the first flight validated the alternative route. The plan for the coming year is to establish a formal logistics hub utilizing approximately ten small drones, each with a payload capacity of 2 to 3 kilograms of caviar.

The potential for this system extends beyond the fish breeding industry. Governor Valery Limarenko noted that such autonomous networks could be integrated into the broader regional infrastructure for environmental monitoring, facility inspections, and the delivery of small-scale cargo to isolated areas. Dmitry Tretyakov, a general director of an airline, added that the scaling of these flights next year could provide a blueprint for other fish breeding enterprises across the Russian Far East.