Chelyabinsk region builds industrial robotics ecosystem across research and production

The Chelyabinsk region has established a closed-loop system for industrial automation, securing three of the six awards at the "Industrial Robotics" competition during the Digital Days of Innopolis in Kazan. The awards were distributed across three distinct stages of the production chain: a development institute, a manufacturing plant, and a university, signaling a transition from isolated pilot projects to a systemic regional infrastructure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Oleynikov is licensed under All rights reserved The engineer inspects the part next to the Leica robot manipulator in the workshop

The Center for Industrial Robotics of the Chelyabinsk Region was recognized as the best regional development institute, serving as the primary interface between state funding, technology developers, and industrial end-users. On the operational side, the Chelyabinsk Forging and Pressing Plant (ChKPZ) received the "Educator of the Year" award, reflecting a shift toward sharing practical implementation data with other market participants. Supporting the labor pipeline, South Ural State University (SUSU) won for the best educational project in robotics, ensuring a steady flow of technical personnel capable of maintaining and operating automated systems.

This ecosystem integrates scientific research directly into shop-floor operations. Governor Alexey Texler noted that the region has formalized a sequence where workforce training leads to R&D, which is then converted into practical deployment via state support. This integration allows plants to increase throughput and productivity by optimizing existing workflows rather than expanding physical footprints.

Moving forward, the Center for Industrial Robotics and the regional Ministry of Industry plan to scale this model by expanding the network of system integrators and factories. The strategy focuses on deploying non-financial support tools-such as technical consulting and expertise-to replicate successful robotic implementation cases across plants with similar metallurgical and machining processes.