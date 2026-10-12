Yakutia uses kimberlite ore to combat permafrost thaw

In the Arctic zone of Yakutia, global warming is accelerating at two to three times the global average. This shift has moved beyond an ecological concern into a structural threat. The region rests primarily on permafrost-ground that has remained frozen for two or more years-which serves as the physical foundation for the area's entire built environment. As this ice-rich soil thaws, it loses its load-bearing capacity, causing the deformation and collapse of residential buildings, roads, pipelines, and industrial facilities.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Arctic permafrost

The warming cycle is reinforced by increased summer temperatures, which trigger more frequent and intense forest fires. These fires release massive quantities of carbon dioxide, further heating the ground and altering the region's hydrology. The resulting water-logging and forest die-off disrupt the grazing lands essential for livestock, directly threatening the food security and traditional livelihoods of the indigenous peoples of the North.

Because 90% to 95% of Yakutia is situated within the zone of continuous permafrost, industrial safety is tethered to soil temperature. To manage this risk, the region relies on environmental monitoring systems that track atmospheric and ground temperatures. This data allows operators to adjust how facilities are used in real-time, attempting to prevent structural failure before the thaw renders a foundation unstable.

Addressing the atmospheric drivers of this thaw has become a priority for the region's industrial sector. During the VII Northern Forum on Sustainable Development in Yakutsk, discussions focused on the Republic's Carbon Neutrality Concept. A primary technical mechanism identified for carbon sequestration is the use of processed kimberlite ore.

Working with scientists from Moscow State University, the mining company ALROSA has verified that kimberlite ore can absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and lock it away as stable minerals. A project for the industrial capture and long-term storage of CO2 was implemented between 2025 and 2026 and has been registered in the national Registry of Carbon Units. ALROSA intends to scale this sequestration process across its other production sites.

This transition toward carbon capture introduces a new economic layer to the region's industry. By generating carbon units through "green" technologies, companies can sell surplus quotas to enterprises that exceed their emission limits. While the kimberlite project is currently registered nationally, the next objective is international verification, which would allow these carbon units to be traded on the global market.