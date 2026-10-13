Russian Heritage at a Premium: 'Russia' Center's Markups Defy Brand Accessibility

The opening of the National Center "Russia" branch in Ryazan was intended to showcase the reach and quality of domestic brands. However, the pricing within the center's department store suggests a significant gap between the stated goal of making national products accessible and the actual costs passed to the consumer. Comparison with official manufacturer prices reveals that shopping in this specialized space can cost visitors thousands, and in some cases tens of thousands, of rubles more than purchasing the same items directly from the source.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Russian folk crafts

The most acute price discrepancies appear in porcelain and ceramics. Items from the Dulevo Porcelain Factory are marked up to the point where purchasing them at the center is economically inefficient. For example, a "Ruslan and Lyudmila" sculpture is priced at 99,000 rubles, while the manufacturer's price stands at 70,000 rubles. The gap is even more pronounced for the "Scheherazade" figurine, which costs 32,000 rubles at the center compared to 14,900 rubles from the producer-a markup exceeding 114%.

This pricing trend extends into household goods and apparel. A Tula charcoal samovar, model "Ugolek," is listed at 46,000 rubles, whereas a specialized store offers it for 32,600 rubles. Similarly, a sweatshirt from the "Nash Lider" brand is priced at 7,990 rubles in the department store, but costs 5,900 rubles on the brand's own website.

Handmade items move from the category of traditional folk craft into luxury goods. A "Vasilisa" lace collar is priced at 210,000 rubles, and "Karolina" cuffs at 161,000 rubles. While the unique nature of handmade work makes direct comparisons with marketplace artisans difficult, the scale of these prices fundamentally alters the product's accessibility.

Olga Morozova, an expert in regional infrastructure and urban development, notes that such price anomalies in state or municipal centers often stem from the high cost of maintaining the premises and lease agreements. These overheads are baked into the final retail price. This mechanism transforms a site intended for cultural popularization into a high-margin commercial entity, potentially limiting the project's actual audience reach.

The current operation of the Ryazan branch suggests that the project's image as a prestigious showcase currently outweighs its practical objective of supporting domestic producers and providing regional residents with fair access to national products.

Source: Pravda.Ru