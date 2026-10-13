World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Kunashir Island's Growth Narrows Gap to Hokkaido

Russia

The coastline of Kunashir Island is physically shifting. Over the last 50 years, the southern tip of the Veslovsky Peninsula has extended approximately 380 meters further into the sea, driven by marine currents that continuously deposit sand and expand the landmass. This growth has narrowed the gap between the easternmost point of Kunashir and the Japanese island of Hokkaido to roughly 16 kilometers.

Kuril Islands, Kuril Islands
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Kuril Islands, Kuril Islands

This accretion of sand has fundamentally altered the hydrography of the Izmeny Strait. As the land pushed outward, vast sandbars formed in the surrounding waters, creating shallow zones where depths in certain areas have dropped to just a few meters. These physical constraints have effectively closed the route to large-tonnage vessels, limiting navigation to small craft.

While the gradual accumulation of sediment reshapes the peninsula, more abrupt volcanic activity is expanding other parts of the Kuril chain. On Raikoke Island, a 2019 eruption increased the total land area by approximately 15%, while a 2009 eruption on Matua Island added between 2% and 3% to its territory. On Iturup, the interaction of sea waves and volcanic debris has resulted in the formation of new coastal ridges.

The combination of these slow sedimentary deposits and sudden volcanic events is steadily altering the geography of the region, creating a long-term physical trajectory toward a potential land border between Russia and Japan.

Source: Pravda.Ru

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
Americas
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
Contrasting fortunes in Russian aviation: MS-21 gains momentum, Tu-214 stumbles
Economics
Contrasting fortunes in Russian aviation: MS-21 gains momentum, Tu-214 stumbles
Popular
Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile

Chilean lawmakers are demanding the expulsion of the US Ambassador after his assertion that Antarctica belongs to no nation, igniting a diplomatic firestorm.

Antarctic claims ignite firestorm: US ambassador's remark sparks diplomatic crisis in Chile
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture?
Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future
Contrasting fortunes in Russian aviation: MS-21 gains momentum, Tu-214 stumbles
US-UK Sceptre project: A new long-range threat or an overhyped weapons venture? Andrey Nikolaev London's new African cinema: Cultural hub or voluntary segregation? Margarita Kicherova Trump turns against Europe: How European Parliament sculpture could change Ukraine’s future Lyuba Lulko
Coffee or soda: Which daily drink habit shows a stronger link to healthy aging?
Singapore woman sentenced for diverting over $10,000 in egg donations for nursing home
Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists
Germany’s minister spends €188,000 of public money on photographers and makeup artists
Last materials
Kunashir Island's Growth Narrows Gap to Hokkaido
Irkutsk shifts Lake Baikal fish research to industrial feed production
Kyrgyzstan to launch 113 new plants in 2026 as industrial output hits 600 billion soms
Pune to face weekly water supply shutdowns every Thursday from October 15
Using Two Languages Regularly May Help Preserve Brain Structure in Later Life
Why a 35-Year-Old Can Have the Arteries of a 55-Year-Old
Beyond Black: How Tights Density and Hue Shape Visual Proportion
Musk Ox: Arctic Adaptation and Ecological Role
Scalp Health: Why Hair Type Should Not Dictate Shampoo Selection
October 2026 Petrol-Blue Manicure: Application and Style
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.