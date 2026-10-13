Irkutsk shifts Lake Baikal fish research to industrial feed production

Irkutsk is shifting from the academic study of Lake Baikal's fish fauna toward the creation of a technical infrastructure for their reproduction. A new laboratory at the Baikal Lake Biology Research Institute of Irkutsk State University will focus on the development and production of high-efficiency specialized feeds. Funded by a 51-million-ruble federal grant, the project aims to provide biotechnological solutions for aquaculture specifically designed to sustain the region's endemic species.

The production process moves away from standard feeding schemes by integrating alternative protein sources. Researchers are targeting proteins derived from insects and crustaceans, enhanced with specific bioactive components. This approach converts biological analysis into a tangible manufacturing cycle, mapping the nutritional requirements of the fish directly to the composition of the feed mix.

The project establishes a supply chain linking research, synthesis, and industrial output. The Favorsky Irkutsk Institute of Chemistry (SB RAS) provides the chemical components and bioactive agents for testing, while the Skolkovo and Baikal Science and Technology Center resident startup, NPO Insectoprotein, handles the industrial-scale production.

To operationalize the production line, NPO Insectoprotein has secured 24 million rubles through a combination of private investment and a grant from the Innovation Assistance Fund. Equipment is currently being installed at the plant, marking the transition from theoretical formulation to physical production capacity.