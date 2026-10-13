Lower Volga water levels drop despite discharge adjustments

Water levels in the lower reaches of the Volga River remained unstable throughout September and early October, trending generally downward despite adjustments to discharge volumes at the Volgograd hydroelectric complex. The physical state of the river is currently defined by a deficit; levels have consistently dipped below long-term historical averages, creating a gap between the intended flow and the actual depth of the channel.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Flooded area near the dam

The movement of water into the lower basin is controlled by the release rates, or popuski, managed via the Volgograd hydroelectric hub. Between September 11 and October 10, Rosvodresursy set target average flows between 6,000 and 6,500 cubic meters per second. In practice, however, the system fluctuated, with actual discharges swinging between 5,260 and 6,650 cubic meters per second. This volatility translated directly into the river's depth: the average level sat at 259 cm in early September, slid to 242 cm by mid-month, and bottomed out at 236 cm by the end of the third decade-30 cm below the multi-year norm.

A temporary increase in discharge during the first ten days of October pushed levels up to 264 cm, though they retreated to 254 cm by October 9. To prevent further decline, the Caspian Institute of Fishery Research (CaspNIRKh) has identified 6,000 cubic meters per second as the necessary threshold for stability. Consequently, an interagency working group has recommended maintaining releases between 6,000 and 6,500 cubic meters per second from October 11 through November 10.

The inability of the river to recover its normal level, even when discharge volumes are increased, reveals a bottleneck at the river's mouth. Under normal conditions, the Caspian Sea provides a "backwater effect," exerting pressure against the river's mouth that slows the outflow and sustains the water level in the lower reaches. As the Caspian Sea continues to shrink, this hydraulic pressure weakens. The result is a faster drainage of the Volga into the sea, effectively pulling the water out of the river system more quickly than the hydroelectric complex can replenish it.

This physical instability is now compounded by a lack of operational transparency. On October 4, the state-owned energy company RusHydro restricted public access to data regarding the operation of the Volga-Kama reservoir cascade. For researchers at CaspNIRKh, this creates a critical blind spot. Without real-time data on reservoir capacity and inflow, it is impossible to calculate the exact volume of water entering the lower reaches over a season or a year, or to verify if the interagency working group's discharge mandates are actually being executed. This information vacuum removes the empirical basis required to design protections for the region's fishing industry.