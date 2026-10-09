Russia's aviation industry has achieved a significant milestone in its pursuit of a fully independent passenger airliner. Rosaviatsiya, the Federal Air Transport Agency, has officially confirmed the readiness of key control system components for the modernized Superjet 100 (SJ-100) aircraft. Ten certificates of airworthiness have been issued for components developed exclusively by Russian engineers as part of the import substitution program.
The focus of this achievement is the complex integrated control system (ICS) – often referred to as the "organism" of the aircraft. This system is critical for translating pilot commands into the physical movements of the aircraft's wings and tail surfaces. Previously, many of these vital components were sourced from abroad. However, in a strategic move towards self-sufficiency, these have now been replaced by Russian-made equivalents that have undergone rigorous testing and validation.
The certification covers a range of critical components, which can be broadly categorized as the aircraft's senses, brain, and muscles:
The development of the aircraft's "muscles" was undertaken by the Pavlovsky Machine-Building Plant "Voshod." The new actuators operate on digital control principles. A major advantage of this digital approach is the elimination of a vast quantity of heavy analog wiring. Instead of dozens of cables, information is transmitted via high-speed digital data buses, resulting in a lighter and more reliable system.
The "interface" for human-machine interaction – the control sticks and thrust levers – was the responsibility of the enterprise "Aviaavtomatika named after V.V. Tarasov." Rosaviatsiya experts have confirmed that these components are not only ergonomic and comfortable for pilots but also exhibit an exceptionally high degree of fault tolerance.
Before receiving their official documentation, these components were subjected to a series of stringent tests, including:
Overall coordination and the creation of the SJ-100's entire "nervous system" are being handled by the Moscow Institute of Electromechanics and Automation (MIEA), which is part of the Rostec State Corporation. The control system itself comprises hundreds of modules and units, involving the expertise of dozens of Russian manufacturing plants.
The ultimate proof of the reliability of these new components came during successful certification flights. These flight tests confirmed that Russian electronics and mechanics can perform their tasks as effectively as their foreign counterparts, ensuring the requisite level of safety for passenger transport.
Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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