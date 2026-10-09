Russia rebuilds the Superjet 100’s core systems to cut dependence on the West

Russia's aviation industry has achieved a significant milestone in its pursuit of a fully independent passenger airliner. Rosaviatsiya, the Federal Air Transport Agency, has officially confirmed the readiness of key control system components for the modernized Superjet 100 (SJ-100) aircraft. Ten certificates of airworthiness have been issued for components developed exclusively by Russian engineers as part of the import substitution program.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Sukhoi Superjet 100-95LR, Gazpromavia, RA-89020. Rear View. 2017-06-02

The Heart of the Aircraft: A Sophisticated Control System

The focus of this achievement is the complex integrated control system (ICS) – often referred to as the "organism" of the aircraft. This system is critical for translating pilot commands into the physical movements of the aircraft's wings and tail surfaces. Previously, many of these vital components were sourced from abroad. However, in a strategic move towards self-sufficiency, these have now been replaced by Russian-made equivalents that have undergone rigorous testing and validation.

Digital Control and the Aircraft's 'Muscles'

The certification covers a range of critical components, which can be broadly categorized as the aircraft's senses, brain, and muscles:

Side-stick controller: This is the primary input device, or "joystick," through which the pilot directs the aircraft's flight path.

This is the primary input device, or "joystick," through which the pilot directs the aircraft's flight path. Engine control lever unit: This system manages the aircraft's thrust and, consequently, its speed.

This system manages the aircraft's thrust and, consequently, its speed. Electro-hydraulic actuators: These are the powerful mechanisms that physically move the elevators, rudders, and other control surfaces on the wings.

The development of the aircraft's "muscles" was undertaken by the Pavlovsky Machine-Building Plant "Voshod." The new actuators operate on digital control principles. A major advantage of this digital approach is the elimination of a vast quantity of heavy analog wiring. Instead of dozens of cables, information is transmitted via high-speed digital data buses, resulting in a lighter and more reliable system.

Safety and Endurance Under Scrutiny

The "interface" for human-machine interaction – the control sticks and thrust levers – was the responsibility of the enterprise "Aviaavtomatika named after V.V. Tarasov." Rosaviatsiya experts have confirmed that these components are not only ergonomic and comfortable for pilots but also exhibit an exceptionally high degree of fault tolerance.

Before receiving their official documentation, these components were subjected to a series of stringent tests, including:

Endurance and ultimate service life verification.

Resistance to external environmental factors, such as temperature fluctuations and vibrations.

Thorough inspection and validation of the software code that governs the electronic systems.

The Driving Force Behind the Development

Overall coordination and the creation of the SJ-100's entire "nervous system" are being handled by the Moscow Institute of Electromechanics and Automation (MIEA), which is part of the Rostec State Corporation. The control system itself comprises hundreds of modules and units, involving the expertise of dozens of Russian manufacturing plants.

The ultimate proof of the reliability of these new components came during successful certification flights. These flight tests confirmed that Russian electronics and mechanics can perform their tasks as effectively as their foreign counterparts, ensuring the requisite level of safety for passenger transport.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.