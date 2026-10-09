Murmansk emerges as an alternative to Baltic ports for Belarusian fertilizer exports

The map of Russian exports is shifting as the Murmansk corridor evolves from a secondary backup into a strategic competitor to Baltic ports for the transit of Belarusian potash fertilizers. This transition is driven less by a decrease in shipping costs and more by a demand for reliability in an era of systemic instability.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Murmansk

The viability of this northern route was tested in March when the Murmansk Bulk Terminal (MBT) handled two shipments of Belarusian potash totaling approximately 100,000 tons. The cargo was originally destined for ports in the Gulf of Finland, but severe ice conditions in the Baltic threatened to disrupt export contracts. By pivoting to the North, exporters avoided breach of contract, transforming Murmansk from a theoretical reserve into a functional logistics hub.

This shift is supported by tangible infrastructure upgrades. MBT has implemented mobile conveyor systems and modernized warehouse logistics, increasing daily throughput from a range of 2,500-4,000 tons to 10,000 tons. By doubling vessel processing speeds, the terminal has reduced the time ships spend in port, directly lowering freight costs for the shippers.

Historically, the primary barrier to the northern route has been the cost of rail transport; shipping goods to Murmansk is more expensive than transporting them to Ust-Luga. However, the incentive structure has changed. For large-scale industrial producers, the cost of a complete shipment stoppage due to weather or congestion now outweighs the marginal increase in rail tariffs. Reliability has become a more valuable commodity than raw logistics savings.

To mitigate these higher costs, the industry is exploring two primary mechanisms. First, there are ongoing discussions with Russian Railways (RZD) regarding special tariff conditions to bring Murmansk's financial appeal closer to that of the Baltic ports. Second, operators are implementing a "big loop" logistics model to eliminate empty return trips. Under this scheme, wagons that deliver potash to Murmansk are reloaded with apatite concentrate destined for factories in the Leningrad and Krasnodar regions.

Despite the efficiency gains at the docks, a bottleneck remains at the rail level. Port capacities in Murmansk are expanding faster than the rail infrastructure connecting them. The Murmansk station, which has not seen significant reconstruction since the 1980s, lacks the sorting capacity to match the increased throughput of the terminals.

This discrepancy suggests that without state investment in the rail approaches, Murmansk may remain an emergency valve rather than a primary artery. The potential of the region lies in its deep-water berths and year-round navigation, which allow for the use of the largest ocean-going vessels. Utilizing larger ships reduces the unit cost of transport on long-haul routes to markets in China and India.

The diversion of Belarusian potash serves as a case study in risk diversification. By establishing two independent export corridors-the Baltic and the Arctic-exporters minimize the possibility of a total blockade caused by climate or technical failures. In the long term, this suggests a structural redistribution of cargo, with Murmansk likely specializing in the highest-tonnage vessels.