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St. Petersburg Pivots Export Strategy Toward High-Tech Goods and Eastern Markets

Russia

St. Petersburg's foreign trade architecture has shifted fundamentally over the last four years, as the city reoriented its commercial ties away from Western markets. Trade with countries designated as "friendly" now accounts for 84% of the city's total turnover, up from 40% four years ago. This pivot has concentrated the city's export flows toward China, India, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, effectively replacing old European corridors with Eastern and Southern routes and deeper integration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Handshake of partners
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Handshake of partners

The city currently supports roughly 7,000 exporters trading across more than 150 countries. While St. Petersburg ranks second in Russia for overall export volume and third for industrial exports, the composition of these shipments has evolved. Rather than relying on raw materials, the city has moved toward high-value-added goods; over 85% of non-energy, non-commodity exports now come from high-tech sectors. The primary engines of this growth are pharmaceuticals, instrument making, and energy and transport engineering. Through systemic state support, the volume of assisted exports reached 3.2 billion rubles by the end of 2025.

The strategy is moving beyond the mere sale of finished goods toward industrial cooperation and the joint development of technology. This is most evident in the city's relationship with India, where partners have shown a decreasing sensitivity to sanctions risks. Rather than pushing existing Russian products onto the Indian market, the two sides are now implementing 10 to 12 joint projects focused on adapting products to local Indian specifications to lower entry barriers.

Cooperation with Belarus remains centered on the industrial and transport sectors. The focus here is on machinery and the exchange of technical expertise, specifically regarding the implementation of autonomous transport systems.

Looking forward, St. Petersburg is attempting to diversify its export profile further by targeting the IT sector and creative industries. The current roadmap envisions the gradual introduction of a new creative industry segment to the export market every year. By shifting from commodity exports to complex technological solutions and deep industrial partnerships, the city is attempting to offset the loss of traditional markets with higher margins and customized products for its new trading partners.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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