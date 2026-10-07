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St. Petersburg to lower rents for cultural bookstores amid supply chain shocks

Russia

St. Petersburg is moving to lower the barrier to entry for bookstores operating within the city's cultural institutions. The Legislative Assembly has passed a first-reading bill that empowers the city government to set preferential rental rates for cultural venues that lease space for book sales and educational events. Previously, the lack of a regional mechanism to implement federal law forced these vendors to pay full market rates for their footprints.

Bookstore
Photo: unsplash.com by John Michael Thomson is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bookstore

The mechanism aims to shift the financial burden away from book retailers, with the theoretical goal of preventing those costs from being passed on to the consumer. Deputy Denis Chetyrbok noted that a starting price of 1 ruble per square meter is being considered as a benchmark. However, the actual cost will remain subject to market competition; lease rights will be auctioned, meaning the final price will be determined by how many vendors vie for a specific location.

To prevent the misuse of these subsidies, the city is addressing the issue of "pseudo-kiosks"-outlets that register as press points but primarily sell snacks and pastries. Under the new proposal, the cultural institutions themselves will be responsible for monitoring the inventory. Given that most of these venues already operate their own cafes, the government expects internal competition to act as a natural filter, ensuring that subsidized spaces are used for books rather than food.

This effort to stabilize physical retail comes as the broader Russian book industry faces significant logistical shocks. According to data from the Russian Book Union, the Association of Book Publishers, and ASKR, a series of drone attacks on Wildberries and Ozon warehouses resulted in the loss of over 15 million books by late August. This disruption to the supply chain creates a risk of reduced availability and depressed sales volumes potentially lasting through 2026.

Within St. Petersburg, this supply volatility is mirroring a shift in consumer demand. Market participants report a growing deficit of translated non-fiction, while interest is pivoting away from self-help titles toward fiction and publications from Eastern countries. By shifting rental control to the city government, officials hope to transform cultural venues from passive landlords into active hubs of intellectual activity, adjusting the economics of the space to match these shifting market realities.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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