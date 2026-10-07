Caspian Sea Level Decline Forces Expansion of Volga Delta No-Fishing Zone

Russian fisheries regulators have expanded the no-fishing zone within the Volga-Caspian fishery basin, closing approximately 1,550 square kilometers of water to commercial harvesting. According to Rosrybolovstvo, the agency responsible for federal fisheries, the move comes as current aquatic biological resources have fallen significantly below historical baselines.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Sergey Vyugin is licensed under All rights reserved Fishing vessel full of catch

The restriction targets areas where high consumer demand has historically strained fish populations, shifting the priority from immediate extraction to population recovery. This specific region-the Volga pre-estuary prohibited area-sits in the highly productive waters just before the Volga Delta. While the zone has existed since the second half of the 19th century, its boundaries have been redrawn more than ten times over the last 150 years to track shifting ecological needs.

The current expansion is driven by a fundamental change in the physical environment: a steady decline in the Caspian Sea's water level over the past three decades. This drop has altered the habitat and reproduction conditions for fish, rendering previous boundary lines obsolete and forcing a realignment of where commercial fishing is permitted.