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Kaliningrad enclave shifts logistics from land corridors to maritime transport

Russia

The logistics framework of the Kaliningrad region is undergoing a structural shift, moving away from land-based corridors toward maritime transport. According to data from the Kaliningrad Regional Customs, sea-borne cargo turnover rose by 17% during the first eight months of 2026, reaching nearly 2.7 million tons. This growth stands in contrast to a decline in land transit: railway volumes dropped by 18% to 2.3 million tons, while road freight through border checkpoints fell by 7% to 630,000 tons.

Container ship in the port
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Container ship in the port

The transition is evident in the operational throughput of the region's primary maritime hub. The Kaliningrad Sea Commercial Port reported a 53% increase in cargo handling during the first quarter of 2026 compared to the previous year, processing over 440,000 tons. This surge is part of a broader five-year trend cited by Governor Alexei Besprozvanny, who noted that maritime volumes have climbed from 1 million to 5 million tons. The primary mechanism driving this capacity is cabotage-the transport of goods between two points within the same country-connecting the Russian mainland to the exclave.

The flow of these maritime shipments is heavily weighted toward imports. Of the total sea traffic, 2 million tons were delivered into the Kaliningrad region, while only 642,000 tons were exported back to mainland Russia.

Managing this flow requires a dense network of regulatory infrastructure due to the region's status as a special economic zone. The perimeter is currently serviced by 22 checkpoints and 20 customs posts, operated by a staff of approximately 1,700 employees at the Kaliningrad Regional Customs, one of the largest such agencies in the country. The migration of tonnage from rail and road to sea suggests that maritime routes have become the primary tool for bypassing the physical and bureaucratic bottlenecks that constrain land-based connectivity.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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