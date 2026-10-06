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Russia's Magadan Plans to Add 400 Tons to Its Gold Reserves by 2035

Russia

The Magadan region is attempting to shift its industrial base away from a near-total reliance on gold mining toward the industrial-scale extraction of copper. This pivot aims to transform the regional economy from a primary raw-material provider into a more complex industrial chain.

Seaport
Photo: The press service of the government of Chukotka JSC is licensed under public domain
Seaport

As of September 1, the region's Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology reported the extraction of approximately 37 tons of gold and 283 tons of silver, maintaining a yearly target of 55 tons of gold. While these figures confirm the current dominance of precious metals, the regional administration is targeting a broader resource profile over the next five years.

Investment is currently concentrated in the Tenkinsky and Khasynsky districts. Projects led by companies including Nordgold, Almazy Anabara, Geotsvetmet, and Sallikit are designed to move copper production from exploration to industrial output. By 2035, the region projects an increase in gold production of 16 to 18 tons, with balance reserves growing by over 400 tons. The more significant structural shift, however, is the target for copper: a projected production increase of 70,000 to 100,000 tons, backed by balance reserves of 15 million tons.

This diversification is intended to move the region up the value chain. Rather than exporting raw ore, the objective is to establish processing capacities within the Far East and Arctic zones to capture added value locally. Such a shift would reduce the region's vulnerability to gold price volatility and increase municipal tax revenues through the creation of permanent metallurgical jobs.

The transition to bulk copper mining introduces a new logistical requirement. Unlike high-value, low-volume gold, the movement of tens of thousands of tons of copper ore will necessitate a modernization of energy infrastructure and transport networks across the remote districts of Kolyma to handle the increased material flow.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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