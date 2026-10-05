Sakhalin shifts from raw material extraction to value-added exports

Sakhalin's economy is shifting its focus from the bulk extraction of raw materials toward the export of value-added goods. By the end of 2025, the island's export footprint expanded to 22 countries, signaling a push by small and medium-sized enterprises to diversify their revenue streams and reduce reliance on traditional commodity markets.

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The current trajectory of non-commodity exports relies on transforming local natural resources into finished products that meet international quality standards. This shift is visible in several distinct sectors:

Biotechnology and Supplements: Diviya Pharm secured a $1 million contract to supply laminaria powder to China, while Cardinal introduced seal-fat supplements in Hong Kong under the "Made in Russia" national brand.

Diviya Pharm secured a $1 million contract to supply laminaria powder to China, while Cardinal introduced seal-fat supplements in Hong Kong under the "Made in Russia" national brand. Medical and Wellness: The Sinogorskiye Mineralnye Vody sanatorium has entered the export market by shipping therapeutic sulfide mud from Lake Izmenchivoye to Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Sinogorskiye Mineralnye Vody sanatorium has entered the export market by shipping therapeutic sulfide mud from Lake Izmenchivoye to Astana, Kazakhstan. Food Processing: Sako is currently negotiating the entry of agar-agar-based confectionery into the Dubai market in the UAE.

The geographic scope of Sakhalin's trade expanded in 2025 to include Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Mongolia, and the Philippines, with the latter four becoming new destinations for fish products. This expansion was largely facilitated by targeted industry events; participation in the Russian-Chinese Forum in Khabarovsk and the Fisheries Forum in St. Petersburg drew interest from representatives of 12 nations, including India, Iran, Spain, Italy, Pakistan, China, and Thailand.

The movement toward higher-value exports forces a technical upgrade on the ground. Exporting processed goods rather than raw materials requires stricter adherence to international packaging and quality standards, which in turn creates pressure to improve local production technologies and internal logistics across the remote region.