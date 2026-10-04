Men Disappear After 40 as Next Generation of Mothers Shrinks by Half

As of January 1, 2025, the total population of Russia's Oryol region stands at approximately 684,700 people, according to the Federal State Statistics Service. The region's demographic profile is marked by a significant gender imbalance: women number 373,647 (54.6%), while men number roughly 311,000 (45.4%), leaving a gap of nearly 63,000 people.

Photo: unsplash.com by JC Bonassin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A man in the evening city

This disparity is not uniform across age groups. Among the working-age population, the numbers are closely aligned: 199,842 men (ages 16-59) compared to 188,446 women (ages 16-54). Between the ages of 25 and 39, men slightly outnumber women. However, a sharp shift occurs after age 40. The decline in the male population during middle age is driven by a combination of cardiovascular disease, the physical toll of heavy labor, lifestyle habits, and a lower tendency to seek preventative healthcare or address occupational injuries.

The gap widens most severely in the older cohorts. There are 133,046 women aged 55 and older, while only 57,094 men aged 60 and older remain, meaning female retirees outnumber men by more than 2.5 times. In the oldest age brackets, the male population nearly vanishes: in the 85-89 group, 7,838 women live alongside 1,929 men; in the 90-94 group, 1,678 women outnumber 322 men; and among those aged 95-99, 191 women remain compared to just 26 men.

Data on younger generations suggest a continued decline in birth rates. The region is seeing a contraction in its youngest group, with only 2,129 infants under one year old, fewer than the 2,708 children aged four. A critical disparity exists between two generations of women: there are 28,553 women aged 35-39, but only 14,695 aged 25-29. The generation entering its peak reproductive years is nearly half the size of the one preceding it, creating a physical deficit of potential parents.

Elena Romanova, an expert in social policy and regional demographics, notes that this structural imbalance increases the burden on a shrinking working-age population. This smaller group must now support a growing number of elderly residents, particularly older women living alone.

The combined effect of a dwindling youth population, high middle-age male mortality, and a female-dominated elderly population indicates a loss of human and labor potential. Without a change in the economic conditions required to retain young families or targeted measures to reduce male mortality, these demographic trends are likely to persist.