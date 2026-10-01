Altai Republic Formalizes Hospitality Market to Scale Tourism and Infrastructure

The Altai Republic recorded 2.8 million visitors in the first eight months of 2025. Regional authorities expect this figure to reach 3 million by 2026.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pavel Kazachkov from Moscow, Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Teletskoye Lake

The surge in volume follows a regulatory shift to formalize the local hospitality market. Using a "land amnesty" mechanism, the region increased the number of officially classified tourist facilities from 168 to 1,700. To support this growth, nearly 400 guides and translators were added to the federal registry.

This transition from an informal to a regulated market changes how the region captures revenue. The tourist tax is projected to generate approximately 200 million rubles by year-end, with funds earmarked for road repairs and social infrastructure in rural districts.

The shift toward classification serves a dual purpose. Beyond tax collection, it provides a data baseline for the government to measure the actual physical load on rural road networks and utility grids, moving away from estimates to verifiable occupancy and traffic numbers.