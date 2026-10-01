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Russia's Vocational Education Demand Surges as St. Petersburg Seats Tighten

Russia

Russia saw 4.2 million applications for secondary vocational education (SPO) in 2026, a 10% increase over the previous year. St. Petersburg experienced a sharper surge, with applications hitting 167,000-a 22% jump from 2025 and a significant rise from 106,000 two years ago.

Students of the Faculty of Physics of Moscow State University at a lecture
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tripalina, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Students of the Faculty of Physics of Moscow State University at a lecture

The city expanded its state-funded capacity to 29,100 seats, up from 28,000 last year. Despite the increase, competition remains tight: the average ratio for budget seats exceeds 5.7 applicants per spot. Even paid tuition no longer guarantees admission, with an average of 2.4 applicants per commercial seat.

The demographic of applicants is shifting. Roughly one-third of candidates in St. Petersburg come from other regions. There is also a growing trend of adults over 35 enrolling in vocational programs, either through competitive admissions or employment centers, to pivot their careers.

Demand is unevenly distributed across sectors. IT remains the most competitive, with some programs seeing 59 applicants per seat. Technological profiles show ratios as high as 17.5, while enrollment in industrial specialties has more than tripled in recent years.

Infrastructure and Institutional Shifts

To meet economic demand, St. Petersburg now hosts 116 vocational organizations. Since 2022, 11 new entities have joined the system. Most of this growth came from universities, 40 of which have now established their own secondary vocational divisions. This integration aims to bridge the gap between theoretical academic study and practical industrial training.

Rising demand has pushed tuition costs higher. Commercial education prices rose by 10-13% this season. Correspondence courses in economics and accounting now start at 85,000 rubles per year, while full-time programs in IT and law reach up to 249,000 rubles.

While competition is high, the overall average admission ratio is beginning to dip. This is not due to waning interest, but to a faster expansion of available seats and the growth of targeted recruitment, where students enter programs with guaranteed employment contracts.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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