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Russia's record low unemployment masks a rise in long-term joblessness

Russia

Russia's official unemployment rate stands at a record low of 2.3%, but this aggregate figure masks a growing segment of the population locked out of the workforce. Rosstat data from July 2026 shows that long-term unemployment-defined as searching for work for over a year-rose to 13.3%, or roughly 226,000 people, up from 9.7% a year prior.

Workplace with documents
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Workplace with documents

The average job search now takes 5.1 months. This duration points to a structural mismatch: while manufacturing, construction, and skilled trades face chronic labor shortages, competition for white-collar office roles has intensified. This creates a paradox where vacancies exist, but the available pool of candidates lacks the specific competencies required to fill them.

Several economic levers are driving this stagnation. High key interest rates and expensive credit have squeezed small and medium-sized businesses, forcing closures and pushing workers into the market whose skills do not transfer to surviving sectors. Simultaneously, the hiring process has slowed. In the public sector, security clearances can extend the time between an interview and a start date to six months. Furthermore, underemployment has become a buffer; 14% to 16% of employees at medium and large firms are now working part-time or facing forced downtime.

The burden falls unevenly. Youth, pre-retirement age workers, women with children, and people with disabilities, along with those in retail and services, remain the most vulnerable.

Geography further complicates the picture. In the Jewish Autonomous Oblast and the republics of the North Caucasus, the average search time exceeds six months. The Northwest region reveals a stark internal contrast: St. Petersburg reports a low unemployment rate of 1.5% (ranking 22nd out of 85 regions), while the surrounding Leningrad Oblast sits at 2.8% (70th). In St. Petersburg, the average search takes 5.2 months, and 46% of job seekers report rising professional anxiety, suggesting that official low unemployment does not equate to job security or confidence.

Economist Irina Kostina notes that for those trapped in long-term unemployment, the only viable path is retraining and increased geographic mobility. State vocational programs and courses for older workers are the primary tools to bridge the gap when existing qualifications become obsolete.

The Russian labor market is shifting from a phase of acute shortage to one of structural misalignment. The abundance of vacancies no longer guarantees employment, as the friction caused by skill gaps and rigid hiring procedures outweighs the raw number of open positions.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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