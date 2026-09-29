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Russian pizza restaurant chain confirms cyberattack: Hackers claim 68 million users exposed

Russia

Dodo Pizza has confirmed a cyberattack on its IT systems, admitting that attackers may have accessed personal data of a portion of its customer base. The company reported the breach to Roskomnadzor and stated that access to the system has since been blocked.

Hacker at the computer
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Hacker at the computer

What was leaked

According to the company, the exposed data may include:

  • Full names
  • Physical addresses
  • Email addresses and phone numbers
  • Dates of birth
  • Order history

Dodo Pizza asserts that payment details were not compromised as the company does not store credit card or transaction data within the affected system.

The scale of the breach

While the company has not disclosed the exact number of affected users, the hacker group DATASUCKERS claims to have stolen 2-3 TB of data. The group alleges the breach covers approximately 68 million customers across all countries where the network operates, including Kazakhstan.

These figures remain unverified by independent third parties.

Impact on Kazakhstan

Dodo Pizza did not specify whether Kazakhstani users were specifically targeted or affected. However, given the hackers' claim that data from all operating regions was taken, local users are at risk.

Cybersecurity service Blue Screen warns that the leaked information-names, addresses, and order history-is sufficient for highly convincing phishing attacks. Users are advised to change passwords and ignore suspicious links or requests for SMS codes pretending to be from the company.

Company Footprint

Dodo.Brands operates over 1,300 pizzerias and coffee shops across 26 countries, including Russia and Kazakhstan.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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