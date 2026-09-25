Kolka Glacier grows 60 meters annually despite regional retreat trends

The Kolka Glacier in North Ossetia is exhibiting abnormal growth, moving contrary to the general trend of glacial retreat across the Caucasus. While regional glaciers lose an average of 1.8% of their area annually, the Kolka has already recovered 40% of the volume it lost during a catastrophic collapse in 2002. Researchers from the RAS Institute of Geography report that the glacier's tongue advanced by 50 meters in the last year alone.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DenisMoscow6981, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Caucasus

The glacier currently measures nearly 2 kilometers in length. At its current pace of 60 meters per year, it is projected to collide with "dead ice"-stationary frozen remnants from the 2002 event-within five to six years.

Monitoring and Subsurface Risks

During a September 2026 expedition, glaciologists utilized Sentinel-2 satellite imagery, Bosch laser rangefinders, and VIRL-7 radar to map over two kilometers of the glacier's internal profile. Beyond surface movement, scientists are investigating whether geothermal heat is destabilizing the ice from below.

Expedition leader Gennady Nosenko noted that the combination of rapid advancement and potential volcanic factors makes the Kolka one of the most unpredictable sites in the Caucasus. To track these hidden processes, researchers have installed i-button temperature sensors and are performing chemical analyses of the Kolka stream to detect volcanic markers.

Metric Current Status Advance Speed 50-60 meters per year Current Length Approximately 2 km Volume Recovery (vs 2002) 40% Estimated Collision Timeline 5-6 years

The Danger of "Dead Ice" Collision

The primary risk involves the inevitable impact between the active glacier and the stationary dead ice. This collision is expected to disrupt the glacier's internal drainage system, potentially causing sudden shifts in hydraulic pressure.

Irina Petrova, an expert in emergency situations and natural risks, told Pravda. Ru that this critical point could trigger abrupt discharges of water and ice, creating powerful mudflows (debris flows) that threaten the infrastructure of the Karmadon Gorge.

Climatologist Pavel Alebedev told Pravda. Ru that the changing climatic profile of the Caucasus is making these "pulsating" glaciers-which accumulate mass and then release it in sudden, violent surges-increasingly erratic. He warned that abnormal warming or intense precipitation now acts as a detonator for such movements.

To mitigate these risks, authorities are deploying a network of automatic weather stations and hydro-posts to monitor the environment in real time.

[Source]: Pravda.Ru