Short-term apartment rentals now account for 29% of Saint Petersburg visitor stays

Tourists visiting Saint Petersburg are increasingly bypassing traditional hotels in favor of short-term apartment rentals. During the peak season from May to September, demand for this format rose by 3% compared to last year, with apartments now accounting for 29% of all visitor accommodations.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved St. Petersburg, St. Isaac's Cathedral

Data from the "Saint Petersburg Tour-barometer" project indicates a shift in market share. Traditional 3- to 5-star hotels, which previously held 31% of the market, have seen their share dip to 30%.

Accommodation Type Previous Market Share Current Market Share Rented apartments 26% 29% 3-5 star hotels 31% 30% Staying with friends/relatives 27% 28%

This trend is driven by practical considerations: apartments generally cost less than hotels and offer more flexibility for families with children or travelers with pets.

This shift in consumer behavior is mirrored by a concentration of infrastructure development. Saint Petersburg now hosts 46% of Russia's high-quality apartment-hotel stock, comprising 65 buildings with 9,100 rooms. By the end of 2026, the city will add two more four-star facilities: one on Kherson Street with 200 rooms and another on Vasilyevsky Island with 108 rooms.

Capital is also redistributing. In the first nine months of 2026, Saint Petersburg attracted 59% of all Russian investments in hotel real estate, surpassing the Moscow region, which drew 44%. However, this local growth occurred against a backdrop of a broader national decline; overall investment in the industry across Russia fell by 60%, totaling 18 billion rubles.

Olga Morozova, a regional infrastructure and urban planning specialist, suggests that the concentration of funds in Saint Petersburg despite the general market slump indicates a change in developer strategies. Investors are pivoting toward hybrid formats that blend hotel services with the comforts of a private apartment.

Source: Pravda.Ru