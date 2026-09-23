Crimea to get a 1,000-room five-star hotel for year-round tourism

The resort town of Saki is set to receive a five-star hotel complex with 1,020 rooms, designed for year-round operation under an "ultra all-inclusive" system. The project, valued at 29.4 billion rubles, is financed largely through a 23.5 billion ruble loan from Sberbank. Construction is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2031.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Crimea

This development represents a shift in the economic profile of Saki. The town has historically relied on the summer tourist surge; however, a facility of this scale introduces the infrastructure needed to attract visitors during the winter months. Beyond the direct increase in revenue for local businesses, the complex will require a permanent workforce to maintain operations, creating steady employment opportunities in the region.

The project is designed as an autonomous leisure zone, reducing guest reliance on existing city infrastructure. The complex will include:

Water facilities: an indoor aqua complex, swimming pools, and a thermal center.

Health and wellness: a fitness center, sports zone, and a beauty and health center.

Services: restaurants, a conference center, an amphitheater, and parking.

Financing is provided under the federal "Five Seas and Lake Baikal" program, with borrowed funds accounting for nearly 80% of the total budget.

Parameter Value Total Cost 29.4 billion rubles Sberbank Loan 23.5 billion rubles Capacity 1,020 rooms Completion Date Q2 2031

Olga Morozova, a regional infrastructure and urban development specialist, notes that launching such a large-scale project in Crimea requires careful synchronization with transport accessibility and municipal utility capacities. A single building with over a thousand rooms places a significant load on the city's electricity and water supply networks.

Source: Pravda.Ru