A new road bridge over the Tumannaya River has opened in southern Primorye, creating a direct link between the Khasan border crossing and the Ussuri federal highway. This highway is a segment of the broader West-East corridor, and the bridge opening coincides with the launch of a modernized border checkpoint.
The updated Khasan crossing now features ten lanes. Current estimates suggest the facility can process up to 300 vehicles and 2,325 people per day, with the technical capacity to expand these figures if demand increases.
This infrastructure change alters the logistics of accessing the North Korean border. By providing a direct exit to the federal highway, the project simplifies the movement of goods from the DPRK into the Russian interior and toward Primorye's seaports. This shift is expected to impact local warehouse complexes, transport firms, and supporting service businesses.
The bridge is part of the Far East Development Strategy through 2036, a long-term plan to increase the region's transit capacity. The strategy outlines several targets:
Olga Morozova, a regional infrastructure and urban development specialist, notes that creating such transport hubs reduces delivery times and relieves pressure on aging road sections, making the area more attractive to logistics operators.
Source: Pravda.Ru
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