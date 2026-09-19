Employer-funded education model drives new Novosibirsk-Africa partnerships

Novosibirsk is shifting its approach to African partnerships, moving away from ceremonial visits toward a structured system of educational and administrative exchange. During the Technoprom forum, the region expanded its direct ties by signing a cooperation agreement with the Karas region of Namibia and a partnership document with Togo's Ministry of National Education.

Photo: создано с помощью нейросети OpenAI (DALL·E) is licensed under OpenAI, 2025 university students

The primary focus has shifted to vocational training tailored to specific job markets. Local universities-including Novosibirsk State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering (NSUACE), Novosibirsk State Technical University (NSTU), and the Siberian State University of Industrial Economics and Management (SibGUIM)-are establishing preparatory faculties, international classrooms, and Russian language courses across Africa through the Center for People's Diplomacy (CPD).

A central component of this strategy is a targeted education model. Under this arrangement, an African employer funds a student's tuition in Novosibirsk in exchange for a guarantee that the specialist returns home to fill a specific vacancy. The first group of students recruited under this model arrived in 2025.

Beyond academic ties, the region is formalizing agreements at the administrative level:

Namibia (Karas): A memorandum signed by the regional governor and a member of the Namibian parliament.

A memorandum signed by the regional governor and a member of the Namibian parliament. Burkina Faso (Ouagadougou): An active partnership agreement.

An active partnership agreement. Togo: An agreement with the Ministry of Education approved by the president; additional documents with Novosibirsk State University (NSU) and NSTU are currently being drafted.

Elena Romanova, an expert in regional social policy and demographics, notes that this shift toward employer-funded targeted education reduces the financial burden on the regional budget. It also creates a steady flow of international students whose presence in the city is tied to concrete economic contracts.

The Center for People's Diplomacy is supported by the Novosibirsk-based business group Rastsvetay.

Source: Pravda.Ru