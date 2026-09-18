Russia's Amur Region Draws Chinese Tourists With Immersive Tours and Scenic Campsites

The Amur region has seen a surge in visitors, recording 209,700 tourists in the first half of the year. This represents a 96% increase compared to the same period last year, far outpacing the average annual growth of 17% seen in 2024 and 2025.

Photo: Website of the National Project "Tourism and Hospitality" Amur River

The growth is driven primarily by visitors from China, who account for 98% of all foreign guests. In the first seven months of the year, 120,000 Chinese citizens visited the region. Notably, the number of foreign tourists staying in local hotels has increased fivefold, signaling a shift away from short, one-day trips toward longer stays.

To accommodate this shift, local authorities are introducing tools for independent travelers, including:

Audio guides and immersive tours in Chinese.

Custom tour builders and maps highlighting photography spots.

Bilingual navigation and campsites for those traveling by car.

Simultaneously, Blagoveshchensk is evolving into a hub for domestic tourists from Yakutia, Primorye, Khabarovsk, and Zabaykalsky Krai. These visitors typically arrive for short weekend trips, with hotel bookings spiking fourfold during local festivals.

The expansion of the tourism sector is reflecting in the region's financial data. In 2025, tourist spending exceeded 5 billion rubles. The economic impact is evident in the following metrics:

Metric Growth / Value Taxes from hotels and catering +16% (1.3 billion rubles) Paid hotel and excursion services +17% Hospitality staff employment +24%

Currently, the region has 158 accommodation facilities and over 100 certified guides. Government subsidies have supported 36 business projects over the last three years. To expand capacity, three major projects are underway: a 5-star hotel on the "Golden Mile" (expected by 2028), the "Blagoveshchensk Thermal Springs," and the "Silver Mile MFC" (expected by 2031).

Family and youth tourism is also being developed, with specific itineraries for students visiting the Vostochny Cosmodrome and the House of Russian-Chinese Friendship.

Olga Morozova, a specialist in regional infrastructure and urban planning, notes that the transition from basic excursions to the development of campsites and luxury hotels indicates a strategic attempt to increase the average spend per tourist and extend the duration of their stay in the region.

Source: Pravda.Ru