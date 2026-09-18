World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Russia's Amur Region Draws Chinese Tourists With Immersive Tours and Scenic Campsites

Russia

The Amur region has seen a surge in visitors, recording 209,700 tourists in the first half of the year. This represents a 96% increase compared to the same period last year, far outpacing the average annual growth of 17% seen in 2024 and 2025.

Amur River
Photo: Website of the National Project "Tourism and Hospitality"
Amur River

The growth is driven primarily by visitors from China, who account for 98% of all foreign guests. In the first seven months of the year, 120,000 Chinese citizens visited the region. Notably, the number of foreign tourists staying in local hotels has increased fivefold, signaling a shift away from short, one-day trips toward longer stays.

To accommodate this shift, local authorities are introducing tools for independent travelers, including:

  • Audio guides and immersive tours in Chinese.
  • Custom tour builders and maps highlighting photography spots.
  • Bilingual navigation and campsites for those traveling by car.

Simultaneously, Blagoveshchensk is evolving into a hub for domestic tourists from Yakutia, Primorye, Khabarovsk, and Zabaykalsky Krai. These visitors typically arrive for short weekend trips, with hotel bookings spiking fourfold during local festivals.

The expansion of the tourism sector is reflecting in the region's financial data. In 2025, tourist spending exceeded 5 billion rubles. The economic impact is evident in the following metrics:

Metric Growth / Value
Taxes from hotels and catering +16% (1.3 billion rubles)
Paid hotel and excursion services +17%
Hospitality staff employment +24%

Currently, the region has 158 accommodation facilities and over 100 certified guides. Government subsidies have supported 36 business projects over the last three years. To expand capacity, three major projects are underway: a 5-star hotel on the "Golden Mile" (expected by 2028), the "Blagoveshchensk Thermal Springs," and the "Silver Mile MFC" (expected by 2031).

Family and youth tourism is also being developed, with specific itineraries for students visiting the Vostochny Cosmodrome and the House of Russian-Chinese Friendship.

Olga Morozova, a specialist in regional infrastructure and urban planning, notes that the transition from basic excursions to the development of campsites and luxury hotels indicates a strategic attempt to increase the average spend per tourist and extend the duration of their stay in the region.

Source: Pravda.Ru

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Tajikistan Considers Withdrawal from International Criminal Court Following Putin Visit
Tajikistan
Tajikistan Considers Withdrawal from International Criminal Court Following Putin Visit
New Scandinavian Approach to Home Exteriors Makes Traditional Siding Outdated
Home
New Scandinavian Approach to Home Exteriors Makes Traditional Siding Outdated
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
25 Years Later: VAZ-2131 Niva's Tibetan Triumph Echoes in Automotive Debates

The 1999 ascent of the Tibetan Plateau revealed a critical trade-off between electronic sophistication and raw mechanical resilience in extreme conditions.

25 Years Later: VAZ-2131 Niva's Tibetan Triumph Echoes in Automotive Debates
Uzbekistan Blocks Yuan's Path to Becoming SCO's Primary Currency
Uzbekistan Blocks Yuan's Path to Becoming SCO's Primary Currency
AfD Pushes for New Russia Policy as It Calls for Trade and Energy Ties to Be Restored
Global Fuel Crisis Strengthens Russia’s Energy and Geopolitical Position
Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most Aidyn Mehtiyev Virus To Deliver Working Gene: How Fayuvi Targets Rare Childhood Disease Andrey Mihayloff Canada as 51st State? Caught Between Trump and Brussels Alexander Shtorm
Canada as 51st State? Caught Between Trump and Brussels
Tajikistan Considers Withdrawal from International Criminal Court Following Putin Visit
Yemen’s Houthis Test Saudi Arabia’s New Military Alliance With Turkey and Pakistan
Yemen’s Houthis Test Saudi Arabia’s New Military Alliance With Turkey and Pakistan
Last materials
How to Harvest Corn at the Right Time and Keep Its Sweet Flavor
Kazakhstan Draws 1.6 Million Tourists a Year, Yet Foreign Arrivals Scarce
Heavy metals in bees: A surprising difference that spells trouble
Why cats avoid their owners and how to interpret the signals
Autumn 2026 Denim Trends Shift Focus to Texture and Proportion Curated Aesthetic
The largest impact crater discovered on the Moon in recent times
Geely Launches Preface Plus Hybrid Sedan in China
India’s Flower Fields Are Withering Under Extreme Heat: Harvests Face Major Losses
Audi 100 CS vs BMW 525i: The Surprising Advantage That Matters Most
Kazakhstan's River Corridors to China Stall as Beijing Withholds Response
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.