Russia Reaches 80 Percent Localization in Oil and Gas Equipment

Russia has achieved 80% localization in the production of oil and gas equipment, with the government aiming to reach 90% by 2030. Anton Alikhanov, the Minister of Industry and Trade, identified Gazprom Neft as the primary driver of this progress at the TNF-2026 forum.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Alexander Vasilyev is licensed under All rights reserved Industrial pipelines and oil and gas complex against the background of green hills

Focus on High-Tech Segments

Current efforts are concentrated on the remaining 20% of production, which constitutes the most technologically advanced segment. There are 220 critical equipment items under development. Of these, 55 types are already in serial production, 56 are undergoing testing, and over 80 projects are in the research and development (R&D) phase.

Transitioning to Export Markets

The industry is shifting from import substitution to export orientation. In collaboration with the ANO "INTI" (Institute for Innovation and Technology) and industrial firms, more than 400 standards have been developed. Some of these standards have already been adopted by clients in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Middle East. Alikhanov believes that smaller companies are insufficient for penetrating global markets and that the Ministry of Industry and Trade is exploring the creation of a consolidated "national champion" to lead this charge.

Ensuring Stable Demand

To support domestic manufacturers, the government plans to solidify a system of guaranteed demand through a "qualified customer" mechanism. This initiative is designed to provide factories with stable domestic sales, fostering further growth.

Inter-Agency and Business Collaboration

Although the Ministry of Energy oversees the development of oilfield services, Alikhanov emphasized the crucial need for unified efforts between his ministry, the Ministry of Energy, and the business sector.