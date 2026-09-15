New cargo terminal in Yakutia to cut transit times versus Suez Canal

Construction has begun on the Nayba deep-water cargo terminal in North-Eastern Yakutia. The project has moved from planning to execution, with heavy machinery arriving on-site to conduct engineering surveys. Taymyr Invest is serving as both the investor and the facility operator.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Sea port

The immediate goal is the construction of a temporary pier. This structure is required to receive heavy project cargo, which will then be transported via the Nayba–Kyuchus winter road (seasonal ice roads used for freight). The Kyuchus gold deposit will be the first primary user of the terminal's capacity.

Once the temporary pier is replaced by a permanent port, the region's infrastructure gap is expected to shrink. Currently, limited access to the mineral resource base hampers industrial growth and creates instability in the "northern delivery"—the critical annual shipment of fuel and food to remote Arctic settlements.

The China-Arctic Link

The Nayba terminal is designed as a hub for the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor (TTC). In the long term, it is intended to be the terminus for the Mohe–Nayba route, connecting the northeastern provinces of China directly to Russia's Arctic coast.

The planned route involves the following parameters:

Annual capacity: 30 million tons

30 million tons Estimated investment: 1.13 trillion rubles

1.13 trillion rubles Infrastructure requirements: A bridge over the Amur River and new railway lines connecting Nizhny Bestyakh to both Nayba and Magadan

Financial and economic models suggest this route could halve the transit time for cargo compared to the traditional Suez Canal path. Negotiations are currently underway to establish a joint Russian-Chinese investment framework to fund the project.

Analysis

Political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev notes that the transition to active construction following agreements signed at the Eastern Economic Forum indicates an effort to rebuild the region's transport architecture. He suggests that using private capital as the primary investor, while aligning with state planning for the TTC, is a method of distributing financial risks for strategically critical infrastructure.

While the project aims to create a direct logistics bridge between China and the Arctic—potentially opening new territories and resource bases in Yakutia—the route's actual viability depends on the completion of the accompanying railway lines and the Amur River bridge.

Source: Pravda.Ru