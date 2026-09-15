Fuel Prices Surge: Russia's Inflation to Climb Higher

Rising gasoline and diesel prices will add 0.6–0.7 percentage points to Russia's persistent inflation, according to Andrey Gangan, Director of the Bank of Russia's Monetary Policy Department.

Photo: Freepik by ededchechine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Inflation

The regulator previously estimated the total contribution of fuel to annual inflation at 1.5 percentage points. Of this, approximately 0.8 percentage points resulted from direct price increases at filling stations, while the remainder stemmed from secondary effects impacting core inflation.

The Central Bank is scheduled to release an updated medium-term forecast in October, which may include revised estimates on fuel's inflationary impact.

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg reported shortages of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline. Temporary demand at gas stations exceeded supply volumes, resulting in queues.