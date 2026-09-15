Autonomous mining and 5G tech shift Russia's Far North economy

The economy of Russia's Far East and Arctic is shifting from raw resource extraction toward autonomous technology and the establishment of integrated production chains. Total investment in the region has reached 6.8 trillion rubles, supporting the creation of 190,000 jobs. Currently, the pace of capital inflow and the construction of processing plants in these territories exceed the national average.

Photo: Pixabay by RoswellS, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A town in the North

A primary driver of this shift is the Baimsky mining and processing plant in Chukotka. Funded through VEB.RF with an investment exceeding 1 trillion rubles, the project introduces a high-tech operational model to the Far North, utilizing autonomous mining equipment controlled via 5G networks.

Due to the extreme environment, the project relies on a specialized logistics and energy framework:

Power is supplied by four floating nuclear power units developed by Rosatom.

Copper and molybdenum concentrates are exported via the Chaun terminal through the Northern Sea Route.

The projected financial and regional impact of the Baimsky plant is substantial:

Metric Value / Timeline Total Investment > 1 trillion rubles Estimated Tax Revenue > 3 trillion rubles Impact on Chukotka's GRP Expected to double Phase One Launch 2029 Full Capacity 2030

This industrial shift is supported by a specific legal framework consisting of 91 federal laws and over 500 government acts and presidential decrees. These measures were designed to ease access to capital and lower the barriers to starting production in Arctic climates.

Olga Morozova, an infrastructure and regional development specialist, notes that the use of autonomous machinery and floating power units at sites like the Baimsky plant reduces the need for permanent residential settlements and stationary power grids. In permafrost conditions, this approach lowers operational risks and cuts the costs associated with maintaining physical infrastructure.

The growing strategic importance of the region was reflected in the attendance of this year's Eastern Economic Forum, which included representatives from 80 countries.

Source: Pravda.Ru