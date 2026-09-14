Tatarstan Ranks Second in Russia for IT Sector Expansion Rate

The Tatarstan Republic, which is widely known for its capital city of Kazan, has become one of Russia's primary hubs for information technology, ranking among the top five regions by the total number of IT companies and second in terms of growth rate. There are currently 6,679 IT organizations operating in the republic.

Photo: unsplash.com by Lewis Ngugi ngeshlew, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Digital data

Over the last three years, the sector expanded by 36.06%, growing from 4,909 companies. In the past year alone, the sector saw a 13.2% increase. During this period, 1,703 new businesses registered, while 935 ceased operations. Total figures for the three-year window show 3,966 new openings and 2,203 closures.

In terms of absolute numbers, Tatarstan trails only Moscow, Saint Petersburg, the Moscow region, and the Krasnodar Territory. However, in growth dynamics, the republic is surpassed only by the Krasnodar Territory (+43.42%), outperforming the Chelyabinsk (+28.83%) and Moscow (+28.48%) regions.

The market structure in Tatarstan is shifting toward smaller entities and freelancers. The share of individual entrepreneurs in the IT sector rose from 53.51% to 59.57%. This trend is reflected in the numbers: the count of individual entrepreneurs grew by 1,304, whereas the number of registered legal entities increased by 367.

[SOURCE]: Pravda.Ru