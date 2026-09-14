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Russian Far East ports to add 63 million tons of capacity by 2030

Russia

Russia is expanding the infrastructure of its Far East ports to handle an additional 63 million tons of cargo by 2030. The region currently operates 21 ports with a total capacity of 413 million tons.

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The expansion focuses heavily on the Primorsky Territory, where the government plans to build a new major seaport and modernize the harbors of Vladivostok and Vostochny. Additional upgrades are scheduled for ports in Vanino, Korsakov, and Anadyr, while development in Sakhalin and Chukotka will target remote terminals.

This shift in infrastructure reflects a broader pivot in trade flows. As cargo volumes from China and India rise, the Russian Far East is transitioning from a transit corridor into a primary hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

Metric Current Status 2030 Goal
Total Port Capacity (Far East) 413 million tons ~ 476 million tons
Number of Operating Ports 21 Addition of a new major port in Primorye

Olga Morozova, an expert in regional infrastructure and development, notes that upgrading remote terminals in Sakhalin and Chukotka is particularly significant for the local economy. These improvements are expected to lower shipping costs to northern districts and increase the availability of essential goods for residents in these isolated areas.

Source: Pravda.Ru

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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